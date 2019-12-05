|
Leatha Hansen
Indianola - Memorial services for Leatha Harbaugh Hansen, 91, who passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at The Village in Indianola, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14 in The Heritage Room at The Village in Indianola. Cremains will be placed at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; sons, John (Karla) Hansen and David (Joyce) Hansen; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in Leatha's name to the Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at The Village. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019