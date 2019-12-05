Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Leatha Hansen

Leatha Hansen Obituary
Leatha Hansen

Indianola - Memorial services for Leatha Harbaugh Hansen, 91, who passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at The Village in Indianola, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14 in The Heritage Room at The Village in Indianola. Cremains will be placed at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; sons, John (Karla) Hansen and David (Joyce) Hansen; and five grandchildren.

Memorials may be given in Leatha's name to the Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at The Village. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019
