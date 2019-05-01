Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
Des Moines -

Lee R. Johnson, 76, of Des Moines passed away on April 26th, 2019 following a 6-year long battle with heart failure. Memorial services will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, with the visitation on Friday, May 3rd from 5 to 7 pm and funeral services on Saturday, May 4th at 10 am, with internment following at the Highland Memory Gardens. A reception will follow at the Saylor Township Fire Department Hall.

Survivors include his wife, Dee (together for over 50 years), stepson Brad Gulick, son Dana (Lisa) Johnson, daughter Deanna (Chad) McDanel with grandchildren Malia and Blakely, and Chris (Rachel) Nelson with great grandchildren Sophie and Sawyer. Lee was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother James.

Full obituary may be viewed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
