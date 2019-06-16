Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
1 NE 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Leila Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila Joan "Jo" Wallace


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leila Joan "Jo" Wallace Obituary
Leila "Jo" Joan Wallace

Des Moines - Jo Wallace was born September 19, 1929, and passed away June 12, 2019.

Jo is survived by her son, Lundy; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband; Gene; a son, Woody and daughter, Jacquie.

She enjoyed watching birds and baseball, sewing and quilting.

A graveside service open to family and friends will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, in loving memory of Jo.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.