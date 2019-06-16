|
|
Leila "Jo" Joan Wallace
Des Moines - Jo Wallace was born September 19, 1929, and passed away June 12, 2019.
Jo is survived by her son, Lundy; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband; Gene; a son, Woody and daughter, Jacquie.
She enjoyed watching birds and baseball, sewing and quilting.
A graveside service open to family and friends will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, in loving memory of Jo.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019