|
|
Leilani "Tammy" Rhiner
West Des Moines - Leilani "Tammy" Rhiner of West Des Moines passed away peacefully of a stroke with her daughter by her side on March 26 in New Orleans La at the age of 60. She attended Valley High School, grew up and lived in Valley Junction.
Survived by daughter Wendy Taylor, step daughter Nicole Colwill, brothers Richie and Randy Rhiner, several nieces and nephews and her four legged son Jax. Proceeded in death by father Richard Rhiner and mother Leilani Dickerson.
She was incredibly kind, creative and vivacious. Her smile and genuine nature touched the lives of many.
A celebration of life will be held at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, May 19 from 12-4pm. Those unable to attend and wishing to express their sympathy may direct memorials to Leilani Rhiner Estate at First National Bank 301 5th St. West Des Moines, IA 50265.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019