Resources
More Obituaries for Lela Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lela "Avis" Watson


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lela "Avis" Watson Obituary
Lela "Avis" Watson

Pleasant Hill - Lela "Avis" (Gibbs) Watson, age 99, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.

Avis was born February 6, 1920 in Hurley, South Dakota to Lloyd William Gibbs and Cleo (Auxier) Gibbs. She was the third of eleven siblings. She is survived by her children: Sherry Seymour, Nancy (Ray) Fetters, Linda (Gray) McNally, Mark (Terri) Watson, Karen (Charles) Billings and Tom Watson, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, siblings: Jeanette Chess, Craig Gibbs and Joyce Thom, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Avis was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, son Bill Watson and two grandchildren in infancy.

At this time, there will be no public services held.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.