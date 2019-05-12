|
|
Lela "Avis" Watson
Pleasant Hill - Lela "Avis" (Gibbs) Watson, age 99, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Avis was born February 6, 1920 in Hurley, South Dakota to Lloyd William Gibbs and Cleo (Auxier) Gibbs. She was the third of eleven siblings. She is survived by her children: Sherry Seymour, Nancy (Ray) Fetters, Linda (Gray) McNally, Mark (Terri) Watson, Karen (Charles) Billings and Tom Watson, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, siblings: Jeanette Chess, Craig Gibbs and Joyce Thom, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Avis was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, son Bill Watson and two grandchildren in infancy.
At this time, there will be no public services held.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019