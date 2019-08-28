|
|
Leland "Duane" Brown
Des Moines - Leland "Duane" Brown, 71, formerly of Des Moines was called home on August 15, 2019, in Scott's Bluff, Nebraska. Duane treasured spending time with his family, enjoyed motorcycles, beadwork, writing, and reading his bible. He was a man of God, who served as a mentor to many men, often guiding them in their spiritual quests. He is survived by his adored mother, Marguerite Brown of Blacksburg VA; Brother, Darwin Brown (Kathy) of Seminole AL; sister Marjorie Walls (Ted) of Prosperity, SC; brother, Craig Brown (Debbie) of Christiansburg, VA; Daughter, Lynn Brown of Ft Lauderdale FL; son, Ed Brown of Scranton IA; Daughter, Theresa Brown of Russell, IA; son, Daniel Brown of Drake CO; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Leland. Services will be held Saturday, August 31st from 2-4 at Evangel chapel Foursquare Church 4019 East 42nd St. Des Moines, IA 50317. A meal will follow services at the church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019