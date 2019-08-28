Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evangel chapel Foursquare Church
4019 East 42nd St
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland "Duane" Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leland "Duane" Brown Obituary
Leland "Duane" Brown

Des Moines - Leland "Duane" Brown, 71, formerly of Des Moines was called home on August 15, 2019, in Scott's Bluff, Nebraska. Duane treasured spending time with his family, enjoyed motorcycles, beadwork, writing, and reading his bible. He was a man of God, who served as a mentor to many men, often guiding them in their spiritual quests. He is survived by his adored mother, Marguerite Brown of Blacksburg VA; Brother, Darwin Brown (Kathy) of Seminole AL; sister Marjorie Walls (Ted) of Prosperity, SC; brother, Craig Brown (Debbie) of Christiansburg, VA; Daughter, Lynn Brown of Ft Lauderdale FL; son, Ed Brown of Scranton IA; Daughter, Theresa Brown of Russell, IA; son, Daniel Brown of Drake CO; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Leland. Services will be held Saturday, August 31st from 2-4 at Evangel chapel Foursquare Church 4019 East 42nd St. Des Moines, IA 50317. A meal will follow services at the church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.