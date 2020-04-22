Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Leland M. Brewster


1929 - 2020
Des Moines - Leland M. Brewster passed away on April 18, 2020. He was born May 25, 1929, to Della F. and Lafey Brewster of Luray, MO. Spending his early years in Missouri, Leland was a resident of Des Moines since 1955.

Leland served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Philippines, and in the U.S. Air Force in Germany during the Korean War. He retired from Preferred Risk Insurance as a printer. He served as a volunteer on Saylorville Township's Fire Department as an Axeman and then Rescue Lieutenant. Leland was a member of Capitol City Baptist Church since 1956 and the American Legion.

Leland is survived by his daughter, LaNeysa (Abe) Stirling; grandsons, Fred Green and Brian (Ana) Green; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Leland and Sofia; sisters-in-law, Gloria Brewster and Helen (Jim) Wyckoff; numerous nieces and nephews, and many family friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta, two infant daughters, an infant son, his parents, two sisters, one brother and one niece.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for missions.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
