Murdock Funeral Home
1420 Warford St.
Perry, IA 50220
(515) 465-2974
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Leland Schuhardt Obituary
Leland Schuhardt

Perry - Funeral services will be 10:30 am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Murdock Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Murdock's. Memorials, in Leland's name, will be directed to the Perry Public Library. Leland passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Spring Valley Retirement Community.

Survivors include two sons, Randy (Shannon) Schuhardt of Perry, IA, Timothy (Denise) Schuhardt of Perry, IA; grandchildren Sara Schuhardt of Greeley, CO, Brittany (Kyle) Cousins of DeSoto, IA, Joshua (Whitney) Schuhardt of West Des Moines, IA and Jace Schuhardt of Perry, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
