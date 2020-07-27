Lenis Hart
Ankeny - Lenny was a wonderful loving husband, grandpa, stepdad, brother, and uncle. On Friday, July 24th the angels came to take him home after a short battle with cancer.
He loved to eat, watch TV and do puzzle books. He also loved being with his family and his doggie, Angel.
Lenny will be missed so very much by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Tammy Bates; son, Todd (Lisa) Gibson; 6 sisters, 3 brothers, and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial at Ankeny Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
