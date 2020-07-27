1/1
Lenis Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenis Hart

Ankeny - Lenny was a wonderful loving husband, grandpa, stepdad, brother, and uncle. On Friday, July 24th the angels came to take him home after a short battle with cancer.

He loved to eat, watch TV and do puzzle books. He also loved being with his family and his doggie, Angel.

Lenny will be missed so very much by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Tammy Bates; son, Todd (Lisa) Gibson; 6 sisters, 3 brothers, and 7 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial at Ankeny Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
RIP Uncle Warewolf. Love you to the full moon and back!
Shannon Aceto
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved