|
|
Lennis K. Lange
Windsor Heights - Lennis K. Lange, 76, of Windsor Heights, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Waveland Hall at Plymouth Church, 4126 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Church, the , Iowa Public Radio, Farrell's Martial Arts Tai Kwon Do Scholarship Fund, the Des Moines Public Library, or the Nature Conservancy.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 8, 2019