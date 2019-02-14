Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
650 NE 52nd Ave.
LeNora (Thimmesch) Coe Obituary
LeNora (Thimmesch) Coe

Ankeny - LeNora Coe, 83, passed away February 11, 2019, at her home in Ankeny. She was born July 29, 1935, in Des Moines to Domenic and Gene Lamberti.

LeNora graduated from Woodside High School and attended AIB and Drake University. She worked at Thermogas for many years.

LeNora was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and Vittoria Lodge Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing games, cards, and spending time with her friends and family. LeNora was a sports enthusiast. She loved watching sports, especially the Iowa State Cyclones and St. Louis Cardinals.

LeNora is survived by her daughters, Jean (James) Miner and Ann (Jonathan) Balashaitis; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Jack) Van Den Berg; grandchildren, Stephanie, Sara, and Jolene Thimmesch, Grace and Grant Miner, Maddison, Alyssandra, and Gabriella Balashaitis; brother, Don (Charlene) Lamberti; as well as a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Thimmesch; son, Mark Thimmesch; and her husband, Bob Thimmesch.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 18th at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave. at 10:00 a.m., with burial at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be directed to or All Saints Catholic Church in loving memory of LeNora.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019
