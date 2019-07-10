Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Mt. Ayr, IA
LeNora M. Saville


1935 - 2019
LeNora M. Saville Obituary
LeNora M. Saville

Des Moines - It is with heavy hearts we share the news LeNora Mae (Henrichs) Saville, 84, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away at her home on July 8th, 2019. She was born June 3, 1935 at home in rural Osceola, Iowa to Glenn Ervin and Ada Ionia (Phillips) Henrichs.

Visitation will be held with family present 5 to 7 pm, July 11th, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home located at 5400 SW 9th Street Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service and burial will be held Friday, July 12th, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery Mt. Ayr, Iowa at 1:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Every Step Hospice of Des Moines, Iowa, the Hospice of your choice or directly to the family. Thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers and support.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 10 to July 14, 2019
