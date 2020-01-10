|
Leo Cleeton
Urbandale - On January 9, we lost the kindest, most humble man we know--our dad, Leo Cleeton. At the same time, he would take adversity or setbacks in stride without missing a beat. He was a poet, speechwriter, and jokester, whose main objective in life was to bring joy and lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Johnston where he served on several committees, volunteered and made many lifelong friends. Some of dad's happiest memories were family camping trips, square dancing, working in the yard and any other activity that involved his family.
Dad was not a fan of idle time. He enjoyed fixing things around the house and never encountered a broken or discarded item that he couldn't repurpose. Writing poetry for mom, his daughters and a special observance of other family members or friends also brought him great joy. He was active in his Church, served as District Governor of Toastmasters, coordinated mens' group activities at Calvin Manor and was a member of Acanthus Masonic Lodge.
Leo was born in Ames, Oklahoma and later moved to Iowa where he graduated from Seymour High School. He met his life-long love, Pat (Fowler) Cleeton shortly after being discharged from the Navy during WW II and they were soon married. Their devotion to one another saw them through 71 years until mom's passing. He looked forward to this day when they would be reunited.
Leo is survived by his daughters, Beve Cleeton-Moulin (Willie Jones), Linda Cleeton-Steele (Doug Steele), Brother-in-Law Norman Fowler, several nieces and nephews including Dan Blome, and a grandson, Jonathan Moulin
He was preceded in death by Pat; his parents; sister, Edna Blome; brothers, John and Charles; and nephew, Randy Blome.
The family would like to express our thanks to the caring staff of St. Croix 'Hospice and Urbandale Health Care Center. We would also like to thank all the wonderful people at Edencrest who became like family to us all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Johnston or a . Services will be Tuesday, January 14, at 11:30 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Johnston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020