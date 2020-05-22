|
|
Leo Cordell Lindgren
West Des Moines - Leo Cordell Lindgren, 91, born to Marjorie and Melvin Lindgren died May 20, 2020 (at home as he wished).
Leo was president of his high school class participating in football and track. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on "The Boxer" as an assistant to the Commander's Secretary. He attended Hastings College in Nebraska graduating with a degree in education. He proceeded to teach high school history and English and served as high school principal in Bruning and North Bend, Nebraska. Later, he was employed in the national sales division of Northwestern Bell until his retirement.
He was married nearly 70 years to his high school sweetheart, Wilma, whom he met at age 7. Together they raised four children: Dr. Kathryn Lindgren, William (Lyanna) Lindgren, Steven (Molly) Lindgren and Sandra (Stephen) Richey.
Leo was devoted to his family, enjoyed sports and the outdoors and gardening.
He is survived by his children; 8 grandchildren: Bryan, Aryn, John, Jeff, Mitchell, Taylor, Clayton and Linden; 3 great-grandchildren, Eric, Evie and Hannah.
A private memorial will be held for the immediate family.
Memorial contributions can be made to PBS.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 24, 2020