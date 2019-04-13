|
Leo J. Wieseler, Jr.
West Des Moines - Leo Joseph Wieseler, Jr., 88, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Brio of Johnston, following a long battle with Parkinson's. Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Leo was born August 7, 1930, in Wynot, NE, to Leo and Ellen (McDunn) Wieseler. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Leo married Margaret Heilmann on January 30, 1954 in Baltimore, MD. They moved to Omaha for a few years and then moved to Des Moines in 1958, where they made their home and raised their four children.
Leo, along with two other associates, started Truck Equipment, Inc. in 1970 and served as president for 33 years. He was a member of St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and served on the board of the NTEA. Leo had taught CCD, coached little league and was very active in his community.
Leo is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marge, three children, Dianna L. Vadillo of Des Moines, Gary Wieseler of Tucson, AZ, and Terry (Anne) Wieseler of Polk City, IA; five grandchildren, Diandra Heard, Eric Vadillo, Colleen (Leif) Olsen, Garrett Vadillo, and Katelyn Wieseler; three great-grandchildren, Rowan and Finn Olsen, and Serena Merritt; and two sisters, Patricia Schieffer of Crofton, NE, and DelRae Svarc of Volcano, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dale F. Wieseler, grandchildren, Mackenzie and Michael Vadillo; and his siblings, Bill, Martin, Allan, and Mary Seyl.
The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel where a vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019