Leo "Mack" Jamison
Winterset - Leo "Mack" Jamison, 90, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Azria Health in Winterset.
Mack was born on August 8, 1929, in Winterset, Iowa to Paul and Edith (Robinson) Jamison. He grew up in Winterset and was a 1947 graduate of Winterset High School.
Mack is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Cheryl (Bob) Richards, Darryl (Jennifer) Jamison, Doyle (Heather) Jamison, and Gayla (Ryan) West; sister, Eva Short; grandchildren, Ian Richards, Erik Richards, Tyler Ayers, Wyatt Jamison, Samantha Jamison, Clayton Jamison, Charles Everman, and Sydney Everman; six great grandchildren; and nephew, Marshall Eddleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rolland Jamison and Robert Jamison; and sister, Shirley Jamison.
Services are private. Burial will be in the Peru Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to his family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020