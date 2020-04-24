|
Leo "Mack" Jamison
Winterset - Leo "Mack" Jamison, 90, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Azria Health in Winterset.
Mack was born on August 8, 1929, in Winterset, Iowa to Paul and Edith (Robinson) Jamison. He grew up in Winterset and was a 1947 graduate of Winterset High School. On June 5, 1960, Mack married JoAnn Bown in Indianola, Iowa.
Mack's major occupation was being a farmer, but he did many other things throughout his life. He worked several years for Farm Service and at the Madison County Sale Barn. He had memberships with the Madison County Pork Producers, Farm Bureau, First United Methodist Church and the Two Cylinder Club. Mack also served as township trustee for 30 years.
Mack is survived by his wife, JoAnn Jamison of Winterset; children, Cheryl Richards (Bob) of Mesa, AZ, Darryl (Jennifer) Jamison of Ankeny, Doyle (Heather) Jamison of Winterset, and Gayla (Ryan) West of Waukee; sister, Eva Short; grandchildren, Ian Richards, Erik Richards, Tyler Ayers, Wyatt Jamison, Samantha Jamison, Clayton Jamison, Charles Everman, and Sydney Everman; six great grandchildren; and nephew, Marshall Eddleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith (Robinson) Jamison; brothers, Rolland Jamison and Robert Jamison; and sister, Shirley Jamison.
Services are private. Burial will be in the Peru Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to his family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to May 6, 2020