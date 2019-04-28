|
|
Leo John Raasch
Pella - Leo John Raasch, 86, of Pella, Iowa, formally of Bridgewater, Iowa, passed away on April 22, 2019. Born May10,1932 to Elmer and Hazel Raasch. After graduating from high school, Leo worked on bridge building, butchering, and farming. Leo enlisted in the Navy, Nov.1952, but never was assigned to a ship, being stationed in Kansas. He was trained for jet engine repair/maintenance having TDA at Panama Canal, and Jacksonville, Florida.
After the service, he worked various jobs, also traveled around the USA and Canada with family. In 1961, Leo married Louise (Marshman) Knight, gaining two daughters, Tamara and Tawana. He then worked at Bridgewater Oil station, later going to Schilberg's Construction. In 1984, Leo and Louise moved to Pella, to work for Geetings Trucking, then Pella Corporation; after retirement at Pella Community Schools.
Leo loved baseball. Most family vacations were spent in baseball parks across the United States, following the Cubs and Cardinals, and on TV.
Loved ones left behind, are daughters, Tamara (Mike) Breuklander, Pella, Iowa; Tawana Claypool, Littleton, CO.; sister Shirley (Michael) Anderson, St. George, Utah. Grandchildren Marc (Jessica) Held, Tara Valgoi (Matt Fry), Shannon(Geoffry)Talley, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be on May 24th, 2019, 3pm at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Ia. Contributions or memorials may be sent to the Bridgewater Fire Station, Bridgewater, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019