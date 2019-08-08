|
|
Leo McCabe
West Des Moines - Leo Eugene McCabe, 54 of West Des Moines passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Thursday, August 8th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, August 9th at the Marantha Baptist Church in Grimes. Burial will be at Grove Township Cemetery, Rural Menlo. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Leo McCabe Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019