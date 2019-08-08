Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Marantha Baptist Church
Grimes, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo McCabe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo McCabe Obituary
Leo McCabe

West Des Moines - Leo Eugene McCabe, 54 of West Des Moines passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Thursday, August 8th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, August 9th at the Marantha Baptist Church in Grimes. Burial will be at Grove Township Cemetery, Rural Menlo. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Leo McCabe Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now