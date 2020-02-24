Services
Leo Schroder Obituary
Bob Schroder, 84, passed away peacefully February 23, 2020. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26th from 4:00-6:30 pm at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27th @ 10:30 am at All Saints Catholic Church (650 NE 52nd Ave, Des Moines), with interment on February 27th at 2:00 pm at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at the Van Meter exit. Leo Robert (Bob) Schroder was born May 15, 1935 to Leo and Buenetta Schroder in Hamilton County, IA. Bob leaves behind his wife Mary of 60 years, along with 4 sons Doug (Lana) Schroder, Steve Schroder, Gregg Schroder, and Mike (Michelle) Schroder. Bob is also survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister, 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 5 great grandchildren.

Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
