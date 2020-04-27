|
|
Leo Schuelke
Des Moines - Leo Schuelke, age 90, of Des Moines, Iowa died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
Leo was born February 24, 1930 in Cherokee County, Iowa the son of Henry F. A. and Lydia (Lichtenberg) Schuelke.
Those left to cherish Leo's memories are nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lydia Schuelke and nine brothers and sisters.
A private graveside will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences can be left at www.Hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020