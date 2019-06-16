|
Leo Walter Angelo
Des Moines - 5/2/1927 ~ 5/25/2019
Leo Angelo died at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa on May 25 at the age of 92. He left behind the love of his life, Marjorie Angelo, to whom he was married for nearly 32 years. He was a native of Des Moines and attended East High School. Leo was already a skilled carpenter when he served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army in Seoul, Korea during the Korean War. One of his favorite stories outlined how he volunteered to build a shower for his unit so his fellow soldiers would not have to walk a half mile each way to take a cold shower. After that, Leo was quickly promoted to sergeant. He was an excellent carpenter and loved his work. He was a member of Carpenter's Union 106 in Des Moines for many years. Leo was a kind, cheerful, and friendly man, always ready with a joke. He loved animals and loved to work in the yard and garden. He will be greatly missed. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Julia (Tywater) and Jim Angelo, his brother "Junior" and his first wife, Charlotte. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Angelo, and his stepsons, Don and Sheldon Morton. No services are planned.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019