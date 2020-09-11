1/1
Leon C. "Stoney" Stone
Leon C. "Stoney" Stone

West Des Moines - Leon C. Stone, "Stoney", 83, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. A memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery.

Stoney was born in Denmark Township, MN at home to Charles Walter Stone and Rosella Margaret (Behrends) Johnson. He loved to fish and hunt with his three sons and enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. Stoney especially looked forward going to the Packer's games with his good friend, Pat. He went out of his way for others and was very handy. He could fix anything. Stoney liked tending to his garden and watching the birds and deer in his backyard. Stoney loved his kids and grandkids and was very devoted to his wife.

Stoney worked at Reppert's Rigging and Hauling for 31 years and after his retirement, worked for Bob Brown transporting cars.

Stoney is survived by his wife, Janet of West Des Moines; three sons, James L. Stone of Chariton, IA, Thomas L. Stone of Derby, IA, Jere A. Stone of Des Moines, IA; stepchildren, Kathleen J. Carr of West Des Moines, IA, Michael W. Carr of Johnston, IA, Madonna C. Bloom of Ankeny, IA, Kimberly M. Hofbauer of West Des Moines, IA, and Valerie R. (Todd) Upham of San Diego, CA; sister, Frances (Stephen) Beying of Hastings, MN; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces; and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
SEP
21
Burial
Resthaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
