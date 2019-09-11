Services
Leon Oliver Richardson


1938 - 2019
Leon Oliver Richardson Obituary
Leon Oliver Richardson

Ankeny, Iowa - Leon Richardson, 81, of Ankeny, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd., and funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday at Ankeny Free Church, 118 N.W. Linden, Ankeny.

Leon was an auto body man for many years, and worked for the State of Iowa as a semi-truck driver. He retired from the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2001.

Leon is survived by and will be greatly missed by his loving and dedicated wife Karon; daughters, Lorrie Hanifen, Lea Ann (Paul) Vaughan, and Julie (Robert) Howard; grandchildren, Jordan (Abby) Hanifen, Leigha Hanifen, Allison (John) Hertz, and Hannah Howard; great-grandchildren Jaylen Winbush, Olivia and Ellie Hanifen; and sister Georgia Miller.

Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 11, 2019
