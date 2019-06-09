|
|
Leona (Chamberlain) Cool
Santa Fe, NM - Leona Cool was born in Chariton, Iowa on June 20, 1938. She passed away peacefully on July 26, 2018, at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Growing up on a farm in Iowa, she was the big sister who learned the value of hard work, helping to raise her four siblings. To her two sons, she was the mother who made sacrifices to see that they never needed anything. To Floyd Cool, she was a best friend and devoted wife of 32 years. To the people of Weston County, Wyoming, she served for many years as Weston County Clerk of District Court. She was very proud and most honored for the opportunity to do so.
The world was a better place for having her in it, and for anyone who knew her, it still is.
Leona is survived by her son, Michael D. (Melissa) Moore, Santa Fe, NM; sister, Deloris McCarthy, Baraboo, WI; brother Dwight (Angel) Chamberlain, Orlando, FL; brother Michael (Judy) Chamberlain, Des Moines; three granddaughters, three great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Sissy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Cool, Newcastle; son, Gregory Moore, Des Moines; father, Virl Chamberlain, Des Moines; mother, Mildred Adams Chamberlain, Des Moines; and sister, Karen Herman, Des Moines.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering celebrating her life on Saturday, June 15 between 1:00 and 4:00 pm in the Skinner Room at Prairie Meadows Hotel, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, in Altoona.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City, South Dakota or the Wyoming Chapter of .
Published in Des Moines Register from June 9 to June 15, 2019