Leona Gardner Carlson
Johnston - Leona Gardner Carlson, of the Brio Community in Johnston, passed gently to be with the Lord Thursday evening June 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston following a severe heart attack.
Leona was born Leona Mae Farlin June 16, 1934 in rural Madison County Iowa. A graduate of the Kasson School, and later Lorimor High School, she married Second Lieutenant Lawrence E. Gardner October 10, 1951 at Fort Benning, Georgia. The Gardners settled in Des Moines, where Leona worked for IBM. Leona gained an Iowa Real Estate Broker's License, which she maintained for many years. During Lawrence's five year battle with cancer, she successfully ran their household, and his business, in addition to supervising Lawrence's medical treatment and quality of life. After Lawrence's death, Leona owned and operated video stores in Ankeny and Eagle Grove.
August 14, 1987, Leona married Robert T. (Bob) Carlson, who became a beloved stepfather and step grandfather. Later Leona accompanied Bob to Poland and Bulgaria as part of SCORE (The Service Corps Of Retired Executives) to provide volunteer business mentorship. The Carlsons' final years together were spent among friends within the Vintage Hills Retirement Community of Ankeny.
An avid genealogist, Leona delighted in sharing time with family and friends, offering laughter and good-natured consternation over cards, dominoes, or puzzles.
Leona was preceded in death by husbands Lawrence E. Gardner (1931-1984) and Robert T. Carlson (1927-2017), her parents Clarke and Sarah Farlin, brothers Kenneth, Robert, and Dale Farlin, and grandson Aidan Gardner (2001). She is survived by son Alan S. (Leslie) Gardner of Milo, Iowa, daughter Janean S. (Gary) Kleist of Minnetonka, Minnesota, grandchildren Braden Gardner, Tristan Gardner, Evan Gardner (Emma), Hillary Gardner, Jon Kleist, Justin Kleist, Brett Kleist, Sean Gardner, and Grayson Gardner, as well as stepdaughter Connie Scharffenberger (Stuart) of South Lake, Texas, stepsons Rev. Robert T. Carlson, Jr, (Barbara) of East Lansing, Michigan and Randall K. Carlson (Candice) of Jefferson, Georgia, and their children and grandchildren.
Leona's family will welcome friends in an informal celebration of her life from 4 to 6 Monday June 17 in the first floor recreation room at Vintage Hills 1370 SW Magazine Rd. in Ankeny.
Memorials may be made to Ankeny Presbyterian Church, The Iowa Genealogical Society, or MercyOne Hospice of Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 17, 2019