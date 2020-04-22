|
Leonard C. Larsen
Des Moines - Leonard Christian Larsen, age 91, died peacefully at Calvin Community Health Center on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Leonard was born in Elgin, Illinois to Carl and Louise (Gertsen) Larsen. He graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1947. He earned his B.A. from St. Olaf College in 1951, and his M.S.W. from the University of Illinois in 1953. In 1982, Wartburg College awarded him an honorary Doctor of Law.
Leonard married his true love, Delores (Juhl) Larsen, in Depew, Iowa in June of 1953. They raised three daughters, Kristine, Jean and Joan.
Leonard lived a life of service. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict, using his training as a psychiatric social worker to help those suffering with what we now know as PTSD. He served at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas in 1953. In 1954, he received a direct commission as a Lieutenant and was transferred to Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, CA. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
After his military service, he and Delores moved to her home state of Iowa, where he devoted his career to serving Iowa's children and families in need. He began his career as a social worker at Beloit Lutheran Children's Home in Ames, eventually becoming its director. In 1959, he joined Lutheran Social Services of Iowa (now Lutheran Services in Iowa) in Waterloo. He remained with the agency for 35 years, moving to Des Moines in 1971, and retiring as the agency's President and CEO in 1994. He devoted his retirement years to pastoral counseling.
Leonard was blessed with a deep and abiding faith in God. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he served on many committees and led an adult Bible study. He had a lifelong curiosity about the world around him and was able to travel the globe with Delores. He also enjoyed time for quiet contemplation, especially with a fishing pole in his hand. All who knew him could not miss the warmth and good humor that sparkled in his bright blue eyes.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ralph, Paul, and Marvin. He is survived by Delores, his beloved wife of 66 years, and his three daughters and sons-in-law, Kristine (Chris) Granias, Jean (Randy) Schnack, and Joan Larsen (Adam Pritchard). He was a loving grandfather of four, John (Ala) Granias, Andrew (Anna) Granias, Liza Pritchard and Ben Pritchard, and great-grandfather of three.
When travel and gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted, the family will host a memorial service in Des Moines. In the meantime, donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Lutheran Services in Iowa, Grace Lutheran Church, or the Calvin Community Good Samaritan Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020