|
|
Leonard "Len" C. Miller
Indianola - On May 6, 2020, Leonard "Len" C. Miller passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family.
Len is survived by his second wife, Mary Geiger; his children, Karla Miller, Randy (Mara) Miller, Tim (Mary Jo) Miller, Cheryl Elliott and Gloria (Chad) Schettler; stepchildren, Dave (Stacey) Geiger and Robb (Kris) Geiger; his six grandchildren, Audrey, Kelly, Laura, Josie, Carly and Calvin; and five step-grandchildren, Kenzie, Chase, Quinn, Camryn and Zoe Geiger; his siblings, Lucille Pitt, Madonna Lyberg and Arnold Miller; brother-in-law, Jim (Emajean) Westphal; sister-in-law, Sarah (Larry) Conrad; and many nieces and nephews. Len is preceded in death by first wife Norma "Diane" Miller, his parents Pete and Priscilla Miller, his siblings Ivola Dodds, Raymond Miller, Marvin Miller, Ruth Konrad and Rosella Buderus.
A small private visitation service will be held at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. You may join us starting at 10:30 a.m. through our website LIVE. Burial will follow in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Later, a Celebration Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (date yet to be determined). Memorial Contributions may be made in the memory of Len to Unity Point Hospice, or Disabled American Veterans to be delivered by the family. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020