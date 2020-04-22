Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Des Moines - Leonard "Lenny" Cannavo, Jr., 74, passed away March 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. He was born on February 9, 1946, in Des Moines, to parents Leonard, Sr. and Irene (Grasty) Cannavo.

Lenny attended Tech High School in Des Moines. He obtained is GED before enlisting in the US Army on July 2, 1963. He was honorably discharged from active duty on February 23, 1966. After his active service he enlisted into the Army Reserves and served for over 30 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant E9. His total years of service accumulated to 33 years, 3 months and 3 days. He married Cindi Altman at Living History Farms in Des Moines on February 17, 1990.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 403 in Van Meter. He worked for Sears for 23 years. Lenny also owned and operated Affordable Appliance Repair in Des Moines for 6 years.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, playing cards, crafting, mowing and being outdoors in the summer time. Lenny loved his time playing Santa during the craft show. He was a jokester and had a very outgoing personality. Lenny enjoyed a good steak, Cindi's potato salad, and his sister, Helen's fried chicken. He loved his dogs especially, Emma. He was a regular at the Ankeny Café for breakfast. Their favorite places were Ankeny Café, Texas Road House and Ohana's Steak House.

Lenny is survived by his wife, Cindi Altman Cannavo; children, Tim (Heather) Rolan, Leonard Jr Cannavo, Sue (Steve) Sheffler, JoAnn Wilkenson, DeeAnn (Dink) Steffen ; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen (Keith) Blanchard and Kathy (Frank) Edwards; as well as other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Leonard Cannavo, Sr.; mom, Irene Alice (Grasty) Smith; step-dad, Dwight Smith; and sisters, June Biffle and Anne Johnson.

The family will greet visitors on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines from 5-8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Friends and family will gather at a later date this summer to celebrate his life.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or the family in loving memory of Lenny.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
