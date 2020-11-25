Leonard J. Fucaloro
Des Moines - Leonard Joseph Fucaloro, 74 passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2020 at his home.
Leonard was born May 15, 1946 in Des Moines to Joseph Victor and Rose Theresa (Grasso)Fucaloro.
Leonard was a beloved husband, father and Papa. He left a lifelong impression with his family that they will never forget. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He loved animals, especially his cats Juliette, and Midnight. He was an avid donator to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife of 53 years, Karen Fucaloro; children, Teresa (Jay) Harder, Merianne Fucaloro, David (Kristina) Fucaloro, and Daniel (Mariah) Fucaloro; siblings, Antonia Smothers and Danny Barbieri; grandchildren, Zachary (Haley), Jacob, Drew, Jadyn, Isabel, Cecilia, Olivia, Grace, and Victor. He has 3 nephews and 2 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, William (Jake) Barbieri; and his half-brother, Joseph Victor Fucaloro, Jr.
The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Leonard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.