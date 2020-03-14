|
Leonard "Pete" Wilson
Des Moines - Leonard "Pete" William Wilson was born November 24, 1924 in Clemons, IA to Jasper and Olive Wilson.
Pete passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan in Indianola, Iowa. He was 95 years old.
He is survived by his wife Janet, his children with his first wife: Marsha (Skip) Beebe, Greg (Sheila) Wilson, John (Lisa) Wilson, Becky (Donald) Hayes and Pete (Deniece) Wilson. He has 33 Grandkids, 27 Great-Grandkids and 8 Great-Great-Grandkids.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife Donna Mae (Borts) Wilson, his brothers Delmer and Donald, his sister Marge and his parents Jasper & Ilene Wilson and Olive & Charles Hoy.
Family will greet visitors on Monday, March 16th 5:00-7:00pm at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 314 E. Army Post Road, Des Moines. The funeral service will be held at Glad Tidings on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:30am. Following the funeral will be a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020