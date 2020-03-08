|
Leonard Yacavona Sr.
Indianola - Leonard Yacavona, Sr. 89, of Indianola passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St Anthony Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil at Brooks South Town Chapel 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Memorial may be directed to the family for future designation.
Leonard Charles Yacavona, Sr. was born on February 5, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the son of Frank P. and Rose M. (Formaro) Yacavona. Leonard attended Dowling Catholic High School. Leonard served his county honorably in the United States Navy form 1952 until 1954. He met the love of his life Thresa M. Cooper and together they shared 46 years of marriage. They made Indianola their home and raised a family there. Leonard worked for the City of Des Moines as a truck driver for 40 plus years, retiring at the age of 62. After his day at work he would go home to farm. He also played the drums in several bands. Leonard was a hard working man who always provided for his family. He had been a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Des Moines. Leonard was known by many people. He seemed to know someone know matter where he went. He enjoyed his farming, old cars, going to auctions and swap meets. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Thresa, children, Marlia "Molly" (Dan) Gatto, Laurie (Donnie)Marker, Leonard "Lenny" (Kristen) Yacavona Jr. and Joseph (Kara) Yacavona, eight grandchildren, Christina, Pamela, Annie, Thomas, Joey, Joseph, Jessica, Luke and 3 great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sofia, Maverick. Siblings, Joseph (Carmella) Yacavona, and many other loving family and friends.
In death Leonard rejoins his parents, Frank and Rose Yacavona.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020