LeRoy E. Kuhlers
Ankeny - LeRoy E. Kuhlers, 77of Ankeny, died Sunday May 3rd, 2020 at Mercy One, in Des Moines.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 Friday, May 7, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, in Rockford, Iowa. Rev. Dennis Burns will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401 641-423-8676 or 641-756-3311. Fullertonfh.com or Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes for more information.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020