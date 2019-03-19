|
|
Leroy H. Rotschafer
West Des Moines - Leroy Harold Rotschafer, 89, was born April 19, 1929, in Wesley, Iowa to August F. and Sadie (Daniels) Rotschafer. He passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
He is survived by his son David (Donna) Rotschafer, daughter Cindy Blackford, brother Leonard Rotschafer, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Union Park United Methodist Church, 2305 E 12th Street, Des Moines, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Union Park UMC Scholarship Fund, 2305 E 12th Street, Des Moines, IA 50316 or Hospice of the Midwest, 9203 Northpark Drive, Johnston, IA 50131. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019