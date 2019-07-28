|
Leroy "Roy" Park Ankeny
Ankeny, IA - Roy Park, 83, died Friday, July 19th at Mercy Hospice-Johnston from complications following a massive stroke in Sun City West, Arizona, on November 25, 2017.
Roy would say he lived 19 "bonus years" due to the support of the medical profession and his family and friends following a near death experience caused by a rare heart condition. To help repay the support he continued to receive and to make good use of his "bonus years," Roy volunteered extensively in activities that he believed would help improve Iowa's healthcare delivery system.
Roy grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and after high school he joined the Air Force where he worked as an air rescue medic in the Korean Conflict. Following the Air Force he graduated from the University of Nebraska and then worked for North American Aviation on the Apollo Program where he met his wife, Liz. Roy earned his MBA and PhD at Iowa State University and taught Industrial Relations in the Engineering College. He loved his students and his students loved him!
Roy taught at ISU for 13 years and then started a amazing career as a business consultant with many local, statewide and international companies and organizations. He had a passion for helping people work better together. Helping people is what he did best. Spending time with family and friends was what he enjoyed most. He also enjoyed golf, bowling, antiques, cars and card games.
Roy is survived by his children Dawn Donegan, Greg Park, Lori Bratrud (Rick), Steven Park (Diane) and Cliff Park; and grandchildren Alex Wagner, Max Bratrud, Allie Donegan, Tori Donegan, Destiny Park, Serenity Park, Jakob Park, Ethan Park, Devin Park and Riley Park and his sister Lee (Don) Andrews. He was proceeded in death by his wife Liz of 51 years; his father, Harold; and his mother, Neva.
His family would like to thank all of his friends, former students and clients who visited Roy, sent him cards and who checked in on him.
We will celebrate Roy's life from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Fletcher, 1802 North Ankeny Blvd. #100 in Ankeny. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa State University Foundation for scholarships in Industrial Engineering. 2505 University Blvd. Ames, IA 50010 or to any nonprofit that helps someone in need.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019