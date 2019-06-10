|
LeRoy Sims
Des Moines - LeRoy Sims, 87, passed away Friday, June 7th. LeRoy was born March 20, 1932 to Roy & Merle Sims in Des Moines, IA.
He delivered telegrams for Western Union by bicycle in Des Moines, and worked at Younkers Department store.
March 10, 1951 he married Barbara Butcher.
LeRoy is a veteran of the Korean War. When he returned home from the war he worked as a machinist at Delevan Manufacturing, John Deere and retired from Townsend Industries.
He was a member of Fort Des Moines Presbyterian Church.
He was a true sports fan of KC Chiefs, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Barnstormers.
LeRoy is survived by his daughter, Connie (Jim) Carroll; grandsons, Jason (Katie), Todd (Meredith); brother, Ronald (Judy) and his companion, Marlys Daniels.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barabara; brothers, Virgil, Leonard, Dwight; sisters, Clara Evans and Margie Pollock.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fort Des Moines Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 10, 2019