Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Vandalia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Vanderflught
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Vanderflught

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Vanderflught Obituary
LeRoy Vanderflught

St. Charles - LeRoy died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Mt. Ayr Healthcare Center at 95.

LeRoy grew up in Kellerton, he lived in Ankeny, Des Moines and St. Charles.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis , parents, Roy and Gladys Vanderflught, brothers, Russell and Donald Vanderflught.

LeRoy is survived by his sisters, Juanita Mills of Van Wert, and Alice Rush of St. Charles, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Thursday July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm.Family will greet friends from Noon until 1:00 pm prior to the services.

Interment will be in the Vandalia Cemetery, 3:30 PM, Thursday.

Online at kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now