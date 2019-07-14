|
|
LeRoy Vanderflught
St. Charles - LeRoy died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Mt. Ayr Healthcare Center at 95.
LeRoy grew up in Kellerton, he lived in Ankeny, Des Moines and St. Charles.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis , parents, Roy and Gladys Vanderflught, brothers, Russell and Donald Vanderflught.
LeRoy is survived by his sisters, Juanita Mills of Van Wert, and Alice Rush of St. Charles, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Thursday July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm.Family will greet friends from Noon until 1:00 pm prior to the services.
Interment will be in the Vandalia Cemetery, 3:30 PM, Thursday.
Online at kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019