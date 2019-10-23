Services
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Resources
Newton - Les Trout, 94, died on Monday, October 21, 2019, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends after the service with a lunch at the funeral home. The family encourages everyone to wear Hawaiian clothing to represent Les' love for his winters in Hawaii.

Les is survived by his wife, LaVola "Bo" Trout of Newton; daughters, Leslie (Bruce) Maach of Newton, Cheri (Marty) Doane of Des Moines, and Jenni (Brad) Patty of Newton; his grandchildren, Emily (Dan) Kainz, Andy (Jana) Heiting-Doane, Lisa (John) Merkle, Lauren (Cory) Figland, Shari Maach (David Riggs), and Sheila (Scott) Birlin; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Olivia, Martin Cyrus, Ellen, Isaac, Lena, Nathan, Payton, Brenna, Brett, Brooke, and Bria; his brothers, Dale (Bernice) Trout of Newton and Jerry (Beth) Trout of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Eleanor Trout; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bob and Morris Trout; and son-in-law, Bill Boyce.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
