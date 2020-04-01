|
Leslie Aasheim
Clive - Leslie (Les) Marion Aasheim, 82, passed away on March 29 in Des Moines, IA. The son of Norwegian immigrants Henry and Ingrid Aasheim, Les was born at home on a farm in Hamilton County, IA and was the youngest of six siblings. He graduated from McCallsburg High School, attended Waldorf College, went on to serve in the U.S. Army and earned his master's in education administration from the University of Northern Iowa. Les worked as a teacher and principal for over 35 years, the last 22 years as principal of Stilwell Jr. High School in West Des Moines. He was especially proud of his work with middle schoolers.
Les married Sharon Schwartz in Ottumwa, Iowa in 1966. The two moved from Iowa Falls to Estherville, to Oelwein and finally to Clive, IA where they have lived in the same home since 1977. Les and Sharon made life-long friends wherever they went and always looked forward to their teacher reunions, one which has met annually for over 40 years. Together they had four children. Les was active in his children's lives and each summer he took the family to their cabin in Minnesota where he taught the kids to fish and water ski.
Les's father instilled in him a deep sense of civic duty. Les was elected to the Clive city council and served as the mayor of Clive from 2001 to 2009. He volunteered for the Clive Lions Club, the Clive Historical Society and Windsor Heights Lutheran Church. He was recognized as Clive Citizen of the Year in 1994 and in 2010 a plaza on the corner of 86th St. and University Blvd. in Clive was named in his honor. Most recently, he beamed with pride whenever he talked about the addition to the church building he helped lead. When Les wasn't working or volunteering, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing cards, making Norwegian lefse, watching the Hawkeyes and traveling and hiking with Sharon.
Les is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon; children Tracy (Scott) Gerlach of Cedar Rapids, IA, Eric (Sarah) Aasheim of Belchertown, MA, Michael (Gareth) Aasheim-Osborne of Des Moines, IA, Sherri (Nicholas) Bogue of Johnston, IA; grandchildren Zachary, Brycen, Emma, and Jacob Gerlach, Sabrina and Jesse Aasheim, Andrew and Luke Bogue; brother Harlan (Carol) Aasheim of Mesa, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ingrid Aasheim and siblings Raymond, Helen, Astrid, and Sherman. There will be a private family service and a future public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Les asked that donations be sent to Clive Historical Society and Windsor Heights Lutheran Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
