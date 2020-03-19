|
|
Leslie (Mike) Anderson
Des Moines, Iowa - Leslie (Mike) Anderson
A week after a perfect celebration of his 80th birthday on March 5 with his family, Mike passed away on March 17 after being sick for only one day.
Mike, known to some as Les, had an amazing life. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in January 1958. He then attended Drake University while working at Meredith Publishing with his father. On his 23rd birthday he was drafted into the United States Army and became a Special Agent in the Counter-Intelligence Corps, stationed in Germany. He spent several memorable years with his military buddies, Roger, Max, and Okley. The stories of their adventures were captivating.
Upon return to civilian life, Mike spent the rest of his career working in the paper industry at Leslie Paper and Field Paper, from which he retired at the age of 74. For 43 years he was a cheerleader and supporter of Tandem Brick Gallery, which he owned with his wife.
Mike was a wonderful storyteller, a good secret-keeper, and adoring father and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. He was well-liked by everyone who met him.
Those left behind to miss him deeply are his wife of 40 years, Kathie, his daughter Lauran (Dan) Jordan, his grandsons, Eddie, Henry, and Jack, sister Helen (Chris) Kunkel, sisters-in-laws Carol (Don) Fouts, Joyce (Allen) McCoy, nephews and nieces, Jason (Liz), Justin (Daisy), Anna (Kenny), Caleb, and Hannah, his many close-knit cousins from Des Moines, and his best friend since childhood, Dr. Larry Smith of Chico, CA.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Margaret Anderson, and his nephew, Benjamin Kunkel.
Honoring Mike's wishes, no services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020