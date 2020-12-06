1/1
Leslie Beaver
Leslie Beaver

Harvey - A Funeral service for Les Beaver, age 74 of Harvey, will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Breckenridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Breckenridge Cemetery Association, the Bethel Cemetery Association or to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com. Masks and social distancing are required.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; daughter, Kara Beaver (Carla Smith) all of Harvey; son, Martin Beaver of Saylorville; brother, Dan Beaver (Tomma Lou) of Tracy




Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
