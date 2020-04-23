|
Leslie "Eddie" Dorsett
Panora - Leslie Edward "Eddie" Dorsett, 83, was born on May 5, 1936 in California to Sam & Grace (Bristow) McClain. He passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Eddie and his mother moved back to Des Moines in 1944 and his mother married James Dorsett who then adopted Eddie in 1944. Eddie graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines and then enlisted into the United States Army, serving from 1955 to 1957. He married Janet Monroe in 1958 and to this union two sons were born, Bill and Brian Dorsett. In 1985, he married Mary Fowler. He was a member of the Des Moines Fire Department for 32 years, retiring in 1990. He also worked as a stage hand at Veteran's Auditorium and KRNT. After retirement he moved to Panora to be closer to family.
Eddie enjoyed hunting and fishing all his life, especially at the Rathbun duck trailer and fishing at his cabin in northern Minnesota. He was an avid Eddyville Raceway fan where he enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren race.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Bill (Denise) Dorsett and Brian (Beth) Dorsett; Six grandchildren, Laura (Chad) Ratcliff, Nate (Heidi) Dorsett, Bailey (Brody) Bennett, Abbey (Michael) Schneider, Mackenzie (Josh) DeMoss and Dalton (Tiffany) Dorsett; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Panora Fire Dept, Panora EMS, or Hospice of the Midwest.
Graveside services have taken place in the Richland Township Cemetery, rural Bagley, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020