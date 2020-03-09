Services
Johnson Family Funeral Home Dexter Chapel
814 Wash Ave.
Dexter, IA 50070
(515) 789-4621
Leslie L. Nation Obituary
Dexter - Leslie L. Nation, 73, of Dexter, Iowa passed away to his eternal glory on March 6, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home - Dexter Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 14 at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Dexter. Full military honors will be rendered following the service at the church. Private burial will take place in the Dexter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Assembly of God Church and/or Dexter Round House - Non-Profit and/or Dexter Library and may be sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
