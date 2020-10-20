1/1
Lester C. Fleming
Lester C. Fleming

Ankeny - Lester C. Fleming, 96, of Ankeny, Iowa, laid down the working tools of life on Oct. 18, 2020.

Given the current Covid-19 health crisis, and with respect to all who knew Les, the family will not host a visitation and funeral service. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. Given Les' background in Forestry, the family is asking for any donations be provided to the Iowa Arboretum to help with their Derecho damage. https://iowaarboretum.org/storm-relief-donation/

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
