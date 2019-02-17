|
|
Lester (Les) Eugene Robertson
Des Moines - Lester (Les) Eugene Robertson died in his home on February 8, 2019 in Des Moines, IA due to heart failure. He was 80.
Les was born on November 23, 1938 in Iowa where he lived most his life. He married his first wife, Karen, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale and was married for over 30 years before she went to be with the Lord in 2005. After serving in the Army he held various jobs, most notably among them he worked for Look Magazine. Les eventually decided to make trucking his career and traveled the United States for years before settling down as a local driver for his last few years before retirement. Several years after the death of his first wife, Les met and married Lois, whom was his best friend, companion, and helper until his death on the 8th.
Growing up, Les was a prankster and jokester. Being the proverbial kid who could never get a picture taken without making a face, he took that with him into adulthood where it was a rarity or even an act of God to get a picture without a crazy face on it. It would have been easier to get a picture of bigfoot walking through the woods than for Les to have a normal smile in a family photo. These attributes made life interesting and fun when he was home from a trip. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed trucking. And always finding humor in everything, he took up his CB handle as "The Iowa State Teddy Bear" which always seemed to bring a chuckle over channel 19.
Les is survived by his wife, Lois Robertson; his children Kimberly Oak and Matthew Robertson; three step-sons; one step-daughter; his sister Joanie Dugan; brother, Jerry Laws; two sisters-in-law; his grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Goodbye Iowa State Teddy Bear. Keep on truckin', "Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning."
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019