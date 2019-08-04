|
Lester Francis Messenger
- - Lester Francis Messenger, 87, died peacefully on July 31, 2019, at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, Kansas City, MO.
Born on April 1, 1932, in Indianola, Iowa, he was the son of Harold (Gordon) and Ethel Messenger. He moved to Des Moines, Iowa, after serving in the Korean War for the U.S. Army. Following his service, he worked at Ford Implement, Massey Ferguson and for the Ruan Transportation Company as a building maintenance engineer.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Daune Messenger, Bedford, TX; and daughter, Jane Messenger (Sheila Oetker), Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Duane Snyder, Iowa Falls, Iowa; brother- and sister-in-law, Loren and Barbara Snyder, Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. Following cremation, a private burial will be held later for Lester and Beverly at Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls, IA. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1-7 p.m. at Hilltop Restaurant in Des Moines, IA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UnityPoint Hospice https://www.unitypoint.org/hospice.aspx or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care https://www.kchospice.org/.
Muehlebach Chapel of Kansas City is handling arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019