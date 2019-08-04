Services
Muehlebach Chapel - Kansas City
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
For more information about
Lester Messenger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilltop Restaurant
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Messenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Francis Messenger


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Francis Messenger Obituary
Lester Francis Messenger

- - Lester Francis Messenger, 87, died peacefully on July 31, 2019, at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, Kansas City, MO.

Born on April 1, 1932, in Indianola, Iowa, he was the son of Harold (Gordon) and Ethel Messenger. He moved to Des Moines, Iowa, after serving in the Korean War for the U.S. Army. Following his service, he worked at Ford Implement, Massey Ferguson and for the Ruan Transportation Company as a building maintenance engineer.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Daune Messenger, Bedford, TX; and daughter, Jane Messenger (Sheila Oetker), Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Duane Snyder, Iowa Falls, Iowa; brother- and sister-in-law, Loren and Barbara Snyder, Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. Following cremation, a private burial will be held later for Lester and Beverly at Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls, IA. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1-7 p.m. at Hilltop Restaurant in Des Moines, IA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UnityPoint Hospice https://www.unitypoint.org/hospice.aspx or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care https://www.kchospice.org/.

Muehlebach Chapel of Kansas City is handling arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now