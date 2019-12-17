|
Lester Hueser
Hubbard - Lester Hueser, age 89, of Hubbard, IA, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21st at the Salem United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:30-7:30 pm, Friday, December 20th at the church.
Lester Ben Hueser was born on July 10, 1930 in Marcus, IA. He was one of nine children born to Benjamin and Mildred (Pitts) Hueser. Les attended Tildren Country School and graduated from Quimby High School in 1947. He lived most of his childhood in Quimby.
Les and Beverly Ashley were then married in July 23, 1954.
He is survived by his three daughters Cindy Grimmius of Altoona, IA; Terri Larson of Hubbard, IA; Mary Lynn (Rick) Miller of Marshalltown, IA and his son Rick Hueser of Bozeman, MT; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (Roberta) Hueser, Jerry (Jean) Hueser; sister Peggy Lewis; and sister-in-law Margaret Hueser; along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019