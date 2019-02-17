|
|
Lester Junior Wion
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Lester Wion, 81, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019. He was born June 25, 1937, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa to Henry Lester and Mildred Wion.
Lester attended Mt. Ayr High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Air National Guard for 30 years. Lester had a passion for working on cars, gardening, and collecting tractors. He retired from Armstrong and was a true Chevy man at heart. Lester owned and operated Wion Auto Repair Service. Above all, his greatest love came from spending time with his family.
Lester is survived by his children, Lisa (Jeff) Searcy and Chad (Tammy) Wion; grandchildren, Jeff Searcy, Caitlin Searcy, and Wesley Searcy; as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved wife of over 50 years, Katherine.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street in Des Moines, with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Reception will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 172, 1302 S. Cleveland, Mt. Ayr. Visitation will be held Monday evening also at the funeral home from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Norwoodville Baptist Church in loving memory of Lester. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019