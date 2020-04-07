Resources
1951 - 2020
Des Moines - Lester Michael Cleghorn, 69, passed away in Des Moines on April 1, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 22, 1951, the son of Norman Dean Cleghorn and Sara Margarie DeAngelo.

Lester grew up on the east side of Des Moines where he loved racing cars at the Fairgrounds and hanging out with his racing buddies. He was a fun loving man who had a laugh that would make you smile. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending time with his family; he would often go to Grandview Park to people watch.

Lester is survived by his mother, Sara DeAngelo; his life partner of 35 years, Robin Rhodes; children, Kittie Cleghorn and Norman (Stacey) Cleghorn; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; his sister Gladys Watson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Dean Cleghorn and his sister Theresa Fisher.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later time.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
